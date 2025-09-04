Join Food Tank

Agriculture

Organic Month Kicks Off with New Campaign to Build Trust in the Organic Seal

Katherine Albertson

Katherine has a background in journalism and communications, with a focus on covering sustainable solutions and climate technology. She holds a Bachelor of Bioenvironmental Science from Texas A&M and is completing her Master of Sustainable Food Systems from the Culinary Institute of America. She is particularly interested in the role of AgriFoodTech and Urban Agriculture to bring about a more efficient and connected food system.

Previous Article
A New Era for Pork: Gene-Edited Pigs Approved for Consumption
Next Article
Shaping U.S. Leadership on Global Food Security Amid Political Shifts
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!