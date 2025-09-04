Organic Month Kicks Off with New Campaign to Build Trust in the Organic Seal

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) is launching a consumer awareness campaign to boost recognition and trust in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Organic seal. The Association hopes the campaign will remove confusion for eaters and help them choose foods that are better for themselves and the planet.

“With so many competing claims and messages, shopping has gotten confusing and complicated–and it shouldn’t be,” said Tom Chapman, Co-CEO of the Organic Trade Association, tells Food Tank. “We are inspired about the launch of the Seal Makes It Simple campaign to help shoppers understand the benefits of organic and trust the USDA Organic seal.”

The Seal Makes It Simple campaign combines digital media, retail promotions, and educational outreach to help consumers see why the seal matters. Funding for the campaign, which runs until the end of December, comes from a US$2.2 million USDA Organic Market Development Grant and additional industry investment.

The federally regulated Organic seal signals that food and fiber are produced without toxic pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), synthetic additives, or antibiotics. It also promotes animal welfare and more sustainable production practices that support a healthier planet.

The Seal Makes It Simple campaign will debut in six key regional markets where OTA sees high potential for growth of the organic industry: Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Lubbock, TX; and Tampa, FL. OTA is also planning additional activities at the annual Organic Week conference in Washington, D.C., starting September 15. These include panels, workshops, and a Capitol Hill advocacy day on September 17.

“As OTA celebrates 40 years, the benefits of organic are more relevant today than ever,“ Matthew Dillon, Co-CEO of the Organic Trade Association, tells Food Tank. “We are excited about the potential of the Seal Makes It Simple campaign to cut through the clutter to help consumers confidently recognize and choose the USDA Organic seal.”

Learn more about the campaign in a short video here.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of David Trinks, Unsplash