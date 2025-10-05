Telling Real Stories Through Food: Inside Sammy Monsour’s New Podcast ‘Repertoire’

Chef Sammy Monsour recently launched a new video podcast “Repertoire” with Heritage Radio Network. The show is designed to be an intimate exploration of the stories, philosophies, and lived experiences that shape chefs and the world of food.

Monsour wants to carve out space for a project that is richer, deeper, and more enduring than what he often finds in today’s culinary landscape, which he believes is often dominated by fast-paced food content and viral trends.

For Monsour, “Repertoire” is more than just a catchy name. “Just like musicians have a repertoire of pieces they perform, chefs carry with them a set of culinary principles, techniques, and stories,” he says. “It’s about the lessons they’ve learned, the unique lens through which they create, and the deeper values and commitments that keep them going.”

Monsour is eyeing a guest list that is both inclusive and dynamic. The first episodes feature chefs Eric Adjepong and Vivian Howard, and he is excited about the others to come.

“There’s a rolling list of over 100 chefs I’d love to feature—from Michelin-starred visionaries to local chefs grinding every day,” Monsour tells Food Tank. “I want to feature chefs whose stories blend culinary excellence with a deep commitment to community, culture, and making a difference.”

In each episode, Monsour wants to go beyond surface-level discussions to tap into the heart of what makes chefs tick, touching on their identities, inspirations, and impact.

This podcast won’t be the first time Monsour—a James Beard Award-nominated chef, author, and food systems advocate—is using his platform and voice to dive into the stories behind the food on eaters’ plates. He has served on the boards of Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch, the James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch, and the Environmental Defense Fund’s Coalition for Sustainable Aquaculture.

Monsour says these roles have not only deepened his understanding of food sustainability, but solidified his conviction that chefs must use their platforms to create change.

“I’ve come to realize that in order to make a greater impact, I need to step outside the kitchen and amplify these critical issues with a much louder voice,” Monsour says. “Chefs are uniquely positioned to be powerful advocates because food connects us all, and we stand at the crossroads of sourcing and serving.”

Monsour plans to invite guests into a space of mutual vulnerability. “I’m also prepared to share some of the most vulnerable parts of my own journey,” he says. “That’s how you build trust.” An individual’s personal story, he believes, is one of the most powerful tools for change.

“Before written language, one of the most vital roles a person could play within their community was as a well-articulated storyteller,” Monsour says notes. “This deep-rooted tradition is embedded in our emotional receptors, making personal stories resonate with us on a profound level. That relatability makes these stories even more powerful.”

When he noticed long-form video podcasting gaining momentum, Monsour saw an opportunity to create an environment that fosters trust, authenticity, and depth. The video element, he adds, brings a visual emotionality to the dialogue and allows viewers to witness the unfiltered reactions, the shared laughs, the pain, and the pride.

“Now is the perfect time,” Monsour tells Food Tank. “Chefs are speaking out more about their struggles, values, and the role they play in sustainability and food systems. People are hungry for real stories.”

Photo courtesy of John Fornander, Unsplash