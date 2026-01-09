Join Food Tank

Agriculture

From 2026 To 2050 And Beyond, These 10 Visionaries Are Changing The World Through Food

Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Indigenous Wisdom Offers Path Forward for Global Food Systems Reform
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
No event found!
Load More
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!