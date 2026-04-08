On April 11, Food Tank will host “Celebrating Our Farmers and Spotlighting Food System Visionaries” in Nairobi, Kenya in partnership with Enviu and The Rockefeller Foundation.

Kicking off at 2:00PM EAT at Shah House at Ngara, the event will feature clips from “Food 2050” and the screening of Food Tank’s new documentary short “Irish Farmers: A Love Story.” It represents the premiere of both films on the African continent as experts come together to discuss pathways to build more resilient, equitable food and farming systems and the power of storytelling to scale these solutions.

Speakers include Arpana Philip, Country Director, Enviu; Danielle Nierenberg, President, Food Tank; David Osogo, Food Systems Visionary “Restoring Nairboi to “A Place of Cool Waters,”and Research Officer, African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC); and Haven Worley, Director, “Irish Farmers: A Love Story.”

Learn more about the event and register for in-person tickets now by clicking HERE.

Photo courtesy of CIAT, Wikimedia Commons