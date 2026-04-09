Creating Dignified Jobs for Youth through Agricultural Research and Innovation

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (icipe), headquartered in Nairobi, is working to improve human and planetary health through research on arthropods. Through their research, the institute is creating new opportunities to support the next generation of farmers, researchers, and entrepreneurs on the African continent.

Despite their size, arthropods, which refer to insects and other invertebrates including ticks, spiders, and centipedes, have a significant impact on food systems. They can “cause a huge amount of damage in the agricultural value chain,” by destroying crops in the field or post-harvest, Sunday Ekesi, icipe’s Deputy Director General for Research for Development, tells Food Tank. Some species are also vectors for disease that threaten the wellbeing of humans and animals along with the livelihoods of farmers.

icipe’s research addresses these challenges, but they also see the “beneficial aspects of insects,” Ekesi says. This might mean using insects to fortify cereals or create a high-protein animal feed, supporting the ecosystem services offered by pollinators, or creating opportunities to improve the livelihoods of those in the food and agriculture sector.

This last point is particularly important for future farmers and researchers, Ekesi explains. “We have a very young generation on the continent compared to our colleagues in the Global North,” he tells Food Tank. Sensing a responsibility, icipe feels they have a “huge role” to play in supporting young people. This requires the institute to leverage new technologies, train young people in entrepreneurship, and invest in capacity building.

Ekesi is clear that this work isn’t about getting young people any job. Rather, it’s about “creating a dignified job.” icipe wants to see the next generation use their careers to support their livelihoods while strengthening the broader ecosystem. They hope it will lead to the development of even more economic opportunities that will support the sustainable growth of the African continent.

Listen to the full conversation with Sunday Ekesi on “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” to hear about how icipe is working to control infectious diseases spread by insects, how their research can be used to improve global food and nutrition security, and what organization is doing to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of foreign development aid.

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Photo courtesy of Bianca Ackerman, Unsplash