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Agriculture

Creating Dignified Jobs for Youth through Agricultural Research and Innovation

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

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