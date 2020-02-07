Podcast

“From Scratch” Wants to Show Everyone The Faces Behind Their Food

David Moscow talks about his adventures sourcing ingredients in his new show “From Scratch”—from slaughtering cows to spear-hunting an octopus.
Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

Previous Article
UAE’s Food Waste Pledge and Winnow Tackle US$4 Billion Problem
Next Article
Treasure8 and Shameless Pets Partner to Make Treats Good for Pets and the Planet
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

ft_membership