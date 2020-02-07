Food Waste

Treasure8 and Shameless Pets Partner to Make Treats Good for Pets and the Planet

Innovative pet treats developed through a partnership between Treasure8 and Shameless Pets may help reduce food waste and provide a nutrient dense way to spoil our pets.
Serena Baldwin

Serena is Food Tank’s Research, Advocacy and Outreach, and Writing Fellow. She is currently pursuing an M.S. in Food and Nutrition Policies and Programs at Tufts University and has a B.S. in Political Science and Sociology from Florida State University. Serena’s passion for food policy has led her to positions in State and Federal government, nonprofit advocacy, and academic research. When she’s not thinking about the food system, she’s most likely doing yoga or roasting sweet potatoes!

