COVID-19 News From Food Tank

Food Tank Lists

19 Muslim Organizations Feeding the Hungry Around the World

These 19 Muslim organizations are working around the world to promote food security and improve food systems from prisons to disaster zones in rural and urban areas
Danielle Nierenberg

Danielle Nierenberg is President of Food Tank and an expert on sustainable agriculture and food issues. She has written extensively on gender and population, the spread of factory farming in the developing world and innovations in sustainable agriculture.

Previous Article
Pekka Pesonen and Daniel Katz Talk Philanthropy, Supporting Farmers During COVID-19
Next Article
COVID-19 Puts the Global Food System at Risk
ft_membership
COVID-19 News From Food Tank
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: