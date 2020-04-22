Pekka Pesonen, Secretary General of Copa-Cogeca, and Daniel Katz, Vice President of Environment programs at the Overbrook Foundation talk about how their companies can help support farmers and discuss philanthropy during the coronavirus outbreak.

