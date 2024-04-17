20 Books Redefining Our Relationship with Food and the Planet this Spring

Bite by Bite is a collection of essays that explore the emotional and sensory connections people have to food. Through personal anecdotes with illustrations from Fumi Nakamura, Nezhukumatathil explores how flavors and aromas shape memory and identity. The book uses personal reflections to celebrate the richness that food brings to eaters’ lives.

2. Chimi Nu’am: Native California Foodways for the Contemporary Kitchen by Sara Calvosa Olson

In Chími Nu’am, Sara Calvosa Olson lifts up Native foodways from California while reimagining traditional dishes for modern home cooks. With more than 70 seasonal recipes featuring Indigenous ingredients, from elk chili beans to huckleberry hand pies, the cookbook guides readers through the culinary richness of the year.

3. Company: The Radically Casual Art of Cooking for Others by Amy Thielen

Company by Amy Thielen welcomes readers into the world of casual yet elegant entertaining, offering inventive recipes and twenty enticing menus for gatherings of all sizes. With a focus on cooking that is enjoyable and stress-free, Thielen encourages readers to embrace the art of hosting everything from intimate dinners to larger celebrations.

4. Corn Dance: Inspired First American Cuisine by Loretta Barrett Oden

Corn Dance narrates Loretta Barrett Oden’s culinary journey, as she blends Potawatomi and Mayflower heritage into dishes showcased at her renowned Corn Dance Café. Oden shares insights into Indigenous ingredients and cooking practices, from utilizing piñon nuts to incorporating cedar branches into braises. With practical wisdom and cultural reverence, this illustrated book invites readers to explore the vibrant flavors and traditions of North America’s Indigenous cuisine.

5. Cultivated Meat to Secure Our Future: Hope for Animals, Food Security, and the Environment by Michel Vandenbosch and Philip Lymbery

This anthology dives into the world of cultivated meat, featuring essays by experts including biotechnician Isha Datar, author Chase Purdy, and cell-cultured food researcher Hanna Tuomisto. Readers can find insights into the latest studies and perspectives on cultivated meat and how it can address pressing environmental challenges. With a foreword by Ira van Eelen, daughter of cultivated meat pioneer Willem van Eelen, this book helps readers envision alternative models of food production.

6. Cured: Cooking with Ferments, Pickles, Preserves & More by Steve McHugh with Paula Forbes

Discover the transformative power of curing with Steve McHugh and Paula Forbes’ comprehensive guide, Cured. Featuring over more than 150 recipes, the book teaches readers to elevate everyday meals with pickles, jams, preserves, and more. Dishes include Kimchi Meatloaf, Creamy Smoked Seafood, Parsnip, and Celery Root Soup, and Smoked Nuts Chocolate Tart.

7. Edible: 70 Sustainable Plants That Are Changing How We Eat by Kevin Hobbs and Artur Cisar-Erlach and illustrated by Katie Kulla

Edible presents an exploration of lesser-known edible plants from around the globe, offering insights into their growing conditions, nutritional value, and culinary uses. Authored by Kevin Hobbs, Artur Cisar-Erlach, and Katie Kulla, this book features 164 color illustrations and provides tips for growing, cooking, and incorporating these plants into one’s diet. Edible highlights the diversity of plant-based foods and serves as a source of inspiration for sustainable eating.

8. Food in a Just World: Compassionate Eating in a Time of Climate Change by Tracey Harris and Terry Gibbs

Food in a Just World explores how global food systems have brought harm to both people and the environment. Tracey Harris and Terry Gibbs argue that positive change will come by giving communities greater control over their food choices. They also emphasize the importance of urgent action for a more just and sustainable food system. The authors also share stories from activists, workers, and policy members to illustrate the relationships between people and the natural world.

9. Peasant Politics of the Twenty-First Century: Transnational Social Movements and Agrarian Change by Marc Edelman

Peasant Politics of the Twenty-First Century examines how global movements led by farmers are reshaping rural communities and food systems worldwide. Edelman dives into the objectives and the alliances of these movements, which advocate for issues like land rights and food sovereignty. The book highlights challenges farmers face, including land grabbing and climate change. And it stresses the importance of collaborative activism and research to overcome them.

10. Our Little Farm: Adventures in Sustainable Living by Miriam Wohlleben and Peter Wohlleben and translated by Jane Billinghurst

Our Little Farm is a memoir by Peter and Miriam Wohlleben, known for their work on sustainable living and forest conservation. Drawing from their beginnings in a remote forest lodge and their experience creating a harmonious homestead, the Wohllebens share practical advice to help others live in harmony with nature. As they relay experiences planting crops and caring for animals, the couple convey a deep appreciation for living in alignment with their values while caring for the Earth.

11. Practicing Food Studies edited by Amy Bentley, Fabio Parasecoli and Krishnendu Ray

Practicing Food Studies provides a deep dive into the emergence of the field of food studies and how it has changed over time. New York University’s Food Studies Professors share their experiences and insights, helping readers understand what food studies entails and its relevance today. This book offers insight into how academic fields evolve and the factors that shape them.

12. Principles of Sustainable Aquaculture: Promoting Social, Economic and Environmental Resilience by Stuart Bunting