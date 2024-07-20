Ustawi Afrika Is Empowering Rural Women through Sustainable Agriculture

Ustawi Afrika is working to improve gender equity for rural women and expand sustainable agricultural practices in Kenya. Since it was founded, the organization reports that they have trained more than 40,000 women and removed 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Doreen Irungu founded Ustawi Afrika after watching her mother struggle as a woman in agriculture in a semi-arid, rural area.

“Seeing her toil without sufficient knowledge, capital, and access to technologies fueled my determination to make a difference,” Irungu tells Food Tank. “Ustawi Afrika Hubs is not just an organization; it’s a response to the challenges etched in my own upbringing.”

Irungu says the rural women Ustawi Afrika supports are facing water scarcity, food insecurity, limited knowledge and resources, and climate vulnerability. The organization uses an intersectional approach to address these challenges, teaching rural women about regenerative farming, agribusiness, and entrepreneurship.

“The organization’s crowning achievement lies in breaking the cycle of vulnerability, transforming women into dynamic agents of positive change within their communities,” Irungu tells Food Tank.

According to UN Women, over 60 percent of people living in rural Kenya are women. UN Women also reports that women in these regions of the country have less access to political, economic, and social development than their counterparts in urban areas.

Irungu tells Food Tank that Ustawi Afrika teaches rainwater harvesting, construction of earthen pot water reservoirs, sustainable agriculture techniques, solar drip irrigation and production of a nutrient-rich material called humusoil.

“Our goal is clear: To equip [women] with the knowledge and resources needed for self-sufficiency and resilience. Ustawi Afrika is a tribute to every woman who, like my mother, deserves a chance to thrive in her agricultural journey,” Irungu tells Food Tank.

Ustawi Vermiremediation is a technique used by Ustawi Afrika to improve soil health and sustainable agriculture. Irungu says the technique uses earthworms to improve the soil health and structure and create humusoil.

“Ustawi Vermiremediation not only improves soil fertility but also mitigates the environmental impact of organic waste, contributing to a more sustainable and circular agricultural system,” Irungu says.

A study published in Nature, finds that in sub-Saharan Africa, “earthworms contribute 10 percent of total grain production.” The study suggests that earthworms are critical for global food production and investing in their integration in agriculture could contribute to sustainable agricultural goals while supporting soil biodiversity.

In addition to promoting sustainable agriculture, Irungu tells Food Tank one of Ustawi Afrika’s main goals is creating long-term, replicable solutions for the problems facing rural women.

“In essence, the inter-sectional approach of Ustawi Afrika Hubs ensures a more nuanced and effective response to the complex challenges faced by rural women,” Irungu tells Food Tank. “By addressing the interconnected nature of these challenges, the organization strives to create a holistic and sustainable impact, fostering positive transformation within communities.”

Ustawi Afrika also helps women gain independence by creating direct market access for farmed products. And the entrepreneurship training helps women conduct business and thrive on their own.

“Ultimately, we envision Ustawi Afrika Hubs as a beacon of replicable success,” Irungu tells Food Tank, “offering a model that can be adapted globally to champion sustainable development and gender equality.”

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Ustawi Afrika