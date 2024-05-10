Cary Fowler and Geoffrey Hawtin Named 2024 World Food Prize Laureates

Cary Fowler and Geoffrey Hawtin have been named the 2024 World Food Prize Laureates for their work in establishing the Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

The awardees “have done critical work to advance global crop biodiversity and conserve over 6,000 varieties of crops and culturally important plants which has had a direct impact in addressing hunger around the world,” says Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Known as the doomsday vault, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway is home to more than 1 million seed samples, with space for 4.5 million varieties. It was established in 2008 to protect global food security and biodiversity in the face of pandemics, natural disasters, and other catastrophes.