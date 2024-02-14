Celebrating a Sustainable, Plastic-Free Valentines Day

A video by Denis Thomopoulos of Cool the Climate highlights ways for eaters to enjoy a plant-based and plastic-free Valentines Day meal.

The short clips highlights strategies to avoid waste including shopping for vegetables from a local farmers market and opting for shelf stable ingredients packaged without plastic.

Through cartoons, games, and other materials Cool the Climate works to raise awareness of the climate crisis. For Valentines Day, they teamed up with the Plastic Pollution Coalition, an alliance working toward a world free of plastic pollution, to highlight sustainable ways to celebrate.

According to the U.N. Environment Programme, roughly 400 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year and approximately 36 percent of all plastics produced are used in packaging.

Watch the video now by clicking HERE.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.