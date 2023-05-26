With the Support of Innovative Businesses, Google Looks to Transition to a Circular Economy

There is still time for companies with sustainable packaging solutions to apply for Google’s Single-Use Plastics Challenge. Selected finalists will have the chance to pitch their innovative products to Google and help the company reduce its plastic waste.

“Since the 1970s the rate of plastic production has grown faster than that of any other material,” the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) states. Today, the world produces around 400 million tonnes of plastic waste each year, and approximately 36 percent of all plastics produced are used for packaging.

Despite efforts to curb waste, research from UNEP estimates that between 9 and 14 million tonnes of plastic makes its way to the world’s oceans every year. And that waste in aquatic ecosystems could triple by 2040 if current trends continue.

Google launched its Challenge to find reusable serviceware and packaging options that will help them transition to a circular economy. Selected solutions will be scaled for use in Google’s cafes and MicroKitchens. The company’s long term goal is to entirely eliminate single-use plastics from onsite food operations.

“Reducing—and ultimately eliminating—single-use plastics will help stem the tide of plastic polluting our planet,” writes Mike Werner, Head of Circular Economy for Google’s Global Sustainability Team, and Matt Hood, Senior Director of the Google Food Program.

A full list of plastic-free packaging options that Google will consider can be found on the company’s interest form.

Products must meet United States federal, state, and local food safety regulations as well as the Google Food program’s standards for health, environmental, social, and financial considerations. They also require sustainability claims to be supported by third-party certification. Applications are due by May 30, 2023.

