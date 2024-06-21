Keep an Ear to the Ground with these Engaging, Urgent Food Stories

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, typically released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

In recent months, we’ve been having plenty of big conversations about the future of the food system, including how to feed children during summer months, the importance of the Farm Bill, and the urgency of taking care of our oceans.

With so many opportunities for transformation, there’s a lot to learn—and so many stories to tell.

And there are so many ways to tell different narratives, too. Podcasts are an incredible way for researchers and advocates to share engaging perspectives and analysis!

This week, I want to highlight Food Tank’s list of 20 podcasts that focus on food, farming, and sustainability.

I especially appreciate how these podcasts provide nuanced, on-the-ground discussions of issues that might not get their due otherwise, from racism in the sugar industry to bogus wellness fads.

Shows like Black in the Garden and The Stephen Satterfield Show highlight foodways that are often marginalized, and others like Hot Farm and Sustainable Food Trust Podcast spotlight the ultra-important relationship between the future of agriculture and the climate.

The 21 podcasts on the list include: Big Sugar, Black in the Garden, Breaking Waves, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio, Gastronomica, Farms. Food. Future, Food with Mark Bittman, Good Food, Hot Farm, Lecker, Longer Tables with Jose Andres, Maintenance Phase, Pressure Cooker, Sustainable Food Trust Podcast, The Checkout, The Food Chain, The Food Fight, The Leading Voices in Food, The Rural Woman Podcast, The Stephen Satterfield Show, and Your Mama’s Kitchen.

You can read more about each of these shows—and learn where you can listen to them—by clicking here.

(And if you aren’t caught up on our podcast, “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg,” I hope you’ll check it out here!)

