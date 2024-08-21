NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Books + Films

‘Ode to Travel’ by Patrick Trefz Spotlights Photos and Recipes from Around the World

Gillian Tarrant

Gillian Tarrant is a Research and Writing Intern at Food Tank. She is a recent graduate from Occidental College with a BA in Urban & Environmental Policy and currently lives in Chicago, IL. Gillian has worked as a farmhand in Northern California and as an Urban Agriculture Intern under Occidental’s Urban & Environmental Policy Institute. In her senior year, she completed a yearlong research project studying the impacts of controlled-environment agriculture on urban populations at the community-scale. Gillian is passionate about promoting sustainable food policy and developing local food systems in our hyper-urbanized, hyper-globalized world.

Previous Article
FarmsSHARE: Transforming Food Systems in North Carolina
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!