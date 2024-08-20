NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Food Access

FarmsSHARE: Transforming Food Systems in North Carolina

Maya Deutchman

Maya Deutchman is an intern at Food Tank. She earned a B.S. in Human & Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University and a certificate in Environmental Education through the Graduate Naturalist Program at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center. Maya currently works at an organic farm in Northern Minnesota where she engages in a diverse range of farm tasks and teaches students about food systems. In her free time, she loves to hike, write, and spend time in nature.

Previous Article
Family Farmers Are the Future. Let’s Celebrate Them!
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!