Sustainable Harvest International: Empowering Central American Farmers

Sustainable Harvest International (SHI) is an organization working in Central America to provide technical assistance and training to rural farming families that will help them produce food in a more sustainable way.

Founded in 1997 by Peace Corps volunteer Florence Reed, SHI is built on the notion that environmental degradation and rural poverty are linked. The nonprofit works with food producers in Belize, Honduras, and Panama, offering tools and training that will help them nourish themselves and their land.

The organization seeks communities to work with based on of poverty and food insecurity, the potential for environmental restoration, proximity to SHI offices, and willingness to try new farming methods. They hold information sessions to find family farmers willing to participate in their five-phase program, which lasts about four years.

“We identify families based on their interest in learning new agricultural methods, willingness to dedicate time to the program, and likelihood of developing a long-term commitment to sustainable farming practices even after they graduate from the program,” Tania Roa, Communications and Outreach Coordinator for SHI tells Food Tank.

SHI works with field trainers who “build relationships with partner farmers,” Roa explains. Together, they try to create a plan that will work for the farmer, their family, and the broader community. The field trainer has regular visits to check on the progress of each family, addressing any issues they encounter and identifying successful strategies.

“Every partnership includes dialogue, time, and plenty of listening,” Roa tells Food Tank. “The environmental restoration of each farm is only one part of our program. Each farmer has social and economic goals which we consider, and that helps determine what crops they grow or how much of each crop they grow.”

Dionicio Rayes Andrade is one of SHI’s partner farmers who, with SHI’s support, has transitioned from chemical to organic fertilizers. His farm is also working to reduce tillage—a practice that can lead to soil erosion.

“Just the fact of being able to plant, produce, and consume products organically is a great achievement since we improve the health of our family and, as a farmer, improve some techniques that we did not practice before,” Andrade tells Food Tank.

This farm-specific approach allows SHI to tailor solutions to the individuals and their land. It also “requires lots of flexibility and understanding of local context. It also means that what works in one area won’t necessarily work in another,” Roa explains. “Every country, every community, every family has a unique economic, social, and cultural background.”

Since its launch, SHI has reached more than 3,000 families and planted more than 4 million trees. But the organization has larger ambitions: By 2030, they aim to transform 1 million farms, plant 1 billion trees, sequester 18 million tons of carbon dioxide, regenerate 8 million acres of land, and achieve food security for 5 million people.

Roa believes that SHI is “on track” but she notes that they need more partners to get them there. Their pilot program, Promoters 4 Change, is designed to help them reach their goals by training community leaders, who then lead outreach to neighboring farmers. These leaders are already deeply embedded within their communities, Roa explains, granting them easier access to farmers and enabling more frequent farm visits. SHI believes that this model will allow a single field trainer to support the transformation of 100 farms, instead of the 35 that they currently aid.

SHI is also undergoing a review process to assess how they can achieve their goals. This process is prompted by setbacks, including staffing issues in Belize. Roa emphasized the importance of scaling up their efforts, leading to a comprehensive review of finances, staff, and program tactics.

Roa also believes that innovation will be key to future success. “The big thing is trying new tactics because we are feeling like it’s time to, as we expand, look for new ways to reach more farmers,” Roa says. As part of this commitment, SHI is overseeing several other pilot projects and aims to launch more in the future. These projects may originate in countries where the organization is currently active but may expand to include new countries and communities.

SHI is currently looking into expanding into other countries in Central America, with hopes to eventually reach South America.

“Thankfully, all our partners have the same vision in mind: to nourish communities and the Earth,” Roa tells Food Tank. “This shared vision allows us to focus on a common goal that overcomes cultural and social differences.”

Photo courtesy of Sustainable Harvest International