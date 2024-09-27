NYC-Climate-Week-WebBanner-2024

Climate Change

Harnessing The Power of Optimism To Address Crises of Hunger and Climate

During a Climate Week NYC event hosted by Food Tank and World Food Program USA, panelists made the case to a packed crowd that the future can be bright if we work hard to make it so.
Food Tank Editorial Team

