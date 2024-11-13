Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Thursday, Nov. 14

Food Tank’s Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference is a special newsletter series running daily during COP29. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe to Food Tank’s newsletter now by clicking here.

Greetings from Baku, Azerbaijan!

I am here for the United Nations’ annual climate change conference, COP29. Tens of thousands of world leaders, agriculture ministers, scientists, advocates, chefs, farmers, journalists and more are gathering here—not just to talk the climate crisis, but also to commit to implementing and strengthening solutions.

For the next several days, as discussions and negotiations ramp up especially around food and agriculture, I’ll be sending you these daily dispatches with thoughts from my notebook, reflections on and reactions to the progress being made, and ways to take action. Please feel free to forward this to colleagues and other folks in your network, so they too can keep up with COP!

If you’re here in Baku, I’ll also be sharing my daily calendar of events from Food Tank and our partners that are worth your time. HERE is a link to a roundup of all of Food Tank’s programming, including daily breakfasts with world agriculture ministers, dialogues for climate action, lunches with climate journalists and farmers/producers, happy hours with climate negotiators, and multi-stakeholder dinners at extraordinary locations across the city.

Alright, let’s dive in.

What progress are we expecting at COP this year?

Broadly, there are two major priorities for COP29 negotiations: Countries need to agree on a new post-2025 climate finance goal, and each country also needs to renew its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which represent a country’s action plan to limit warming and must be resubmitted every five years. Themes we’re expecting to hear at COP involve climate financing and investment and the responsibility of larger countries to take more accountability for their emissions.

Over the past few years, I’ve been thrilled to see—and help spotlight—a greater awareness of the centrality of food and agriculture as climate solutions among civil society participants at COP. But it’s crucial that food and agriculture topics be taken more seriously in the high-level policy negotiations that are taking place, too.

Where did we leave off on food systems after COP28 last year?

COP28’s legacy is a little mixed. A Global Stocktake helped us understand where we stood, but some of the goals that were adopted at COP28 have not proven strong enough to make change as quickly as we need it. The marquee negotiations on food and agriculture at COP28, called the Sharm el-Sheikh Joint Work, broke down during the conference itself but were revived in June. The result, to keep things simple, was an agreement to produce several reports and hold two workshops over the next couple years.

What has happened at COP29 so far?

The various food-focused pavilions at COP29 have already been the site of many important conversations about the future of agriculture and resilience amid a changing climate!

“Adaptation is inherently a local process,” said Todd A. Crane, Principal Scientist at International Livestock Research Institute, at an event at the Food and Ag Pavilion yesterday. Efforts to address climate change need to be locally designed, implemented, and managed, participants explained, which means genuinely engaging with traditional knowledge systems and ensuring communities have the financial and technological resources they need. This not only bolsters those solutions themselves but circles back to support the communities, too.

“Adaptation efforts can strengthen communities’ resilience not only to climate stresses but also to other shocks—whether they be economic in nature or social in nature—and address the drivers of conflict,” said Frans Schapendonk, from the Alliance of Biodiversity and CIAT.

At the Action on Food Hub yesterday, during a pair of events focused on youth-led initiatives, panelists highlighted young innovators who are championing regenerative soil practices, driving technology, and organizing their peers into scalable movements and campaigns.

Meanwhile, discussions over at the IICA Pavilion with folks like Dr. Michael Kremer, a Nobel Laureate in Economics, reiterated the importance of centering those on the ground, literally.

“Concrete actions should prioritize farmers’ voices,” said World Farmers Organization Secretary General Andrea Porro at the IICA Pavilion yesterday. “Governments, companies, philanthropies, and organizations proposing solutions for farmers should start by listening to farmers!”

I couldn’t agree more!

We’ve also seen a couple big-ticket updates on some of the main policymaking priorities for COP29:

Brazil announced its updated Nationally Determined Contribution, which carries an additional layer of meaning since the country will host the important COP30 conference next year. Their NDC plan calls for a reduction in emissions by 2035 that represents somewhere between 59 to 67 percent less than the country’s 2005 emissions, Brazilian media reports. The plan is not perfect—the low end of the range is not ambitious enough, in my opinion, but there’s promising language about eliminating deforestation and restoring native vegetation.

On Monday, countries agreed to a set of standards that would be part of the framework for a UN-backed global carbon market, by which countries would purchase credits for allowable emissions and the U.N. would use the funds generated to support emission-reduction projects. Some disagreement remains, however, about whether the standards are robust enough to work and whether negotiators prioritized human rights.

On Tuesday, a group of top global development banks agreed to dramatically increase financing to low- and middle-income countries, ramping up to US$120 billion per year by 2030. That would be a more than 60 percent increase over what the banks pledged last year and would help smaller and/or poorer nations better adapt to the impacts of extreme weather and build resiliency.

“We have a clear choice between a safer, cleaner, fairer future and a dirtier, more dangerous, and more expensive one. We know what to do. Let’s get to work. Let’s get it done,” said John Podesta, the U.S. Special Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Needless to say, the stakes are high.

This year has been “a masterclass in human destruction,” UN Secretary General António Guterres told world leaders this week at COP29. It’s a sobering quote that reminds us that, if we don’t take action, the climate crisis will continue to make natural disasters like hurricanes more devastating, more people to become climate refugees, more kids and adults to go hungry, more lives and livelihoods to be jeopardized.

Just before COP29 started this month, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) released the State of Food and Agriculture 2024 report. Their findings confirmed that the hidden “true costs” of the global food system represent an economic hit of about US$12 trillion every single year across 156 countries.

Like I said, there’ll be a lot of talk about finance and climate funding at COP29 this year here in Baku, and true-cost accounting must be central to that conversation for decision-makers to make informed choices.

As FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said, “The choices we make now—the priorities we set and the solutions we implement—will determine our shared future. Real change begins with individual actions and initiatives, supported by enabling policies and targeted investments. The transformation of global agrifood systems is fundamental to achieving the SDGs and securing a prosperous future for all.”

Add This to Your Calendar:

6:00PM–9:00PM. “Scaling Regenerative Agriculture Innovations” Dinner Series, presented by Food Tank and the Future Economy Forum in partnership with Unilever, Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), NOW Partners Foundation, Sekem, Imaflora, and Natural Capitalism Solutions (NCS). By invitation only, a private dinner and dialogue. More info HERE.

News Stories/Reports I’m Reading Today:

State of Food and Agriculture Report 2024 — This year’s flagship report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) focuses on how true-cost accounting and value-driven approaches can help transform the food system.

— This year’s flagship report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) focuses on how true-cost accounting and value-driven approaches can help transform the food system. The Global Youth Statement: Declarations For Climate Justice — YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, outlines their demands and agenda for policy leaders at COP29.

— YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, outlines their demands and agenda for policy leaders at COP29. Health is the Argument for Climate Action — A COP29 special report on climate change and health from the World Health Organization urges policymakers to think about their Nationally Determined Contributions as investments in a healthier future.

— A COP29 special report on climate change and health from the World Health Organization urges policymakers to think about their Nationally Determined Contributions as investments in a healthier future. Issue Brief Series for Informing COP29 — This nine-part series from CGIAR outlines pathways for transformation, addressing migration and displacement, gender equality for climate justice, true costs of loss and damage, just transitions, and much more.

— This nine-part series from CGIAR outlines pathways for transformation, addressing migration and displacement, gender equality for climate justice, true costs of loss and damage, just transitions, and much more. Climate Action Report 2024 — We’re at a pivotal moment for biodiversity, says the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and we can learn from success stories and case studies to take effective action.

Powerful Quotes From Recent Discussions:

“These extreme weather events that the world is facing suggests that humanity and the planet are hurtling toward a climate catastrophe. [This] requires from us a serious commitment at this COP…to reverse the current trajectory and to fund mitigation, adaptation, and of course loss and damage.” — Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

“If we paid farmers to be carbon stewards, then farming could move from being part of the problem to part of the solution.” — Patrick Holden, Farmer and Founding Director, Sustainable Food Trust (via SusFoodTrust on X)

“Climate finance is not charity, it’s an investment. Climate action is not optional, it’s an imperative. Both are indispensable to a livable world for all humanity and a prosperous future for every nation on Earth. The clock is ticking. I count on you.” — UN Secretary General António Guterres

Ways To Take Action

Incorporate aquatic foods into your climate-smart diets and advocacy: “People who rely on aquatic food systems for nutrition and livelihoods are among the most vulnerable in the world. They will be hit hardest by climate change, yet have contributed least to the problem. Ensuring these communities receive adequate support is essential to building resilience and securing a sustainable future for all—equitably and inclusively.” — via World Fish Center

Repost WWF’s Call to Action on X: “We need urgent action on climate finance, renewables, and adaptation. RT to urge leaders to #ActForOurPlanet at #COP29.”

Photo courtesy of Christiana Kamprogianni, Unsplash