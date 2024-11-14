FoodTank_COP29_web-banner-small_2024

Food Tank

Op-Ed | Microfinance Empowers Women and Builds Community Resilience

Balijot Kaur

Baljot Kaur is a Programme Associate – Policy & External Relations for GAIN.

Previous Article
Dispatch from the U.N. Climate Change Conference: Thursday, Nov. 14
No Newer Articles
Join Food Tank COP29
food-tank-at-sxsw-2025-tickets
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!