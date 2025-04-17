Join Food Tank

Food Access

Improving Access to Healthy Diets Is ‘Clearly Actionable’

Elena Seeley

Elena Seeley is Food Tank's Content Director. She earned a BA in Biology from Grinnell College and an MA in Food Studies from New York University, where she focused on food policy and food-based social movements. Elena has worked with food justice nonprofit organizations, including WhyHunger and The People's Seed, and is passionate about promoting stories to help build a more equitable and sustainable food system.

Previous Article
Expanding the Table: How Regional Food Systems Planning Can Drive Lasting Change
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

No event found!
Load More
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!