The Future of The Food System Depends On You!

A version of this piece was featured in Food Tank’s newsletter, released weekly on Thursdays. To make sure it lands straight in your inbox and to be among the first to receive it, subscribe now by clicking here.

I am still in awe of everything Food Tank accomplished over the last year, and today I want to give you some insight into how we plan to build on this momentum heading into 2025. We have ambitious goals to make our food and agriculture systems more nourishing, equitable, and resilient. It’s nothing we can’t pull off, but we need your help!

Our grassroots members make everything we do possible, and it’s this incredible network that will allow us to make an even greater impact in the new year. That’s why, if you’re not already a member, I hope that you will join us today by heading to foodtank.com/join or clicking HERE.

When you sign up before the new year, you will receive a beautiful Food Tank branded cutting board and access to Food Tank Summits and programming even when events are completely sold out to the public. Your support also means that we can continue to make almost all of our programming completely free to attend and stream them live for our global audience who can’t be with us in person.

And if you are already a member, THANK YOU! I cannot express what it means to have you as a part of Food Tank’s community, and I hope that we can continue to count on you in 2025 to carry our work forward.

Here is a sneak peek of what your generosity will help us achieve next year:

We will continue our bipartisan event series on Capitol Hill to engage members of the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Through this programming, we will highlight issues including food access and affordability, Food is Medicine, food loss and waste, and food safety to advance policies that will build more sustainable food systems that support eaters and the planet.

On the international stage, we will center food and agriculture systems as a key solution to the climate crisis. In June, we will have an even stronger presence at London Climate Action Week. In September, we will organize our week-long series of programming at Climate Week NYC. On World Food Day, we plan to advance global partnerships by once again co-hosting the official celebration in North America. And at the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30), we will harness the energy that the food movement is carrying to Belém, Brazil to ensure that food systems are a core component of countries’ climate action plans.

We are just 5 years away from 2030—the deadline for achieving the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals for peace and equality and halving global greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5°C. This means we have no time to wait!

Will you help us make sure that decision-makers prioritize solutions for food and agriculture systems? You can join us now and support this work by clicking HERE.

We are also continuing to support coalition-building, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and encouraging peer-to-peer knowledge sharing through Food Tank’s working groups. Our Chief Sustainability Officer Peer Group now represents more than 250 small, medium, and large food businesses that are committed to leveraging the resources of the private sector to drive change. Our Academic Working Group includes faculty and department directors from higher education institutions in all 50 U.S. states and is expanding internationally to amplify research and best practices in the academic community. And we are gearing up to launch a new Nonprofit Working Group that will convene directors from 1,500 leading U.S. food and environmental organizations to support training and dissemination of key messaging that will help us hold governments and institutions accountable.

And we will push for culture change by connecting food and agriculture systems and the arts. At our annual Summits during the Sundance Film Festival in January and at SXSW in March, we will celebrate the power of storytelling through food and film and discuss how we can use these as vehicles for change. We will also expand our footprint and explore new opportunities through events including the San Diego Food + Wine Festival, Coachella, and the Farm Aid Festival.

Sundance and SXSW are coming up soon! And Food Tank members get perks including exclusive VIP access to events and culinary creations for you and a +1. Check out more details and get tickets for our amazing lineups of events at Sundance in Park City, UT (HERE) and SXSW in Austin, TX (HERE).

There is a lot more I am excited to share with you as 2025 unfolds, but I hope this preview leaves you feeling energized and hopeful for the future. Together, we can transform the way that we produce and consume food to build more resilient communities and heal our planet. Help us make this a reality by clicking HERE!

Photo courtesy of Bambi Corro, Unsplash