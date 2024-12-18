UfarmX Offers Data-Driven Support for Small Farmers in Africa

UfarmX, an AgTech company, is working to transform the lives of smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Founded by Alexander Zanders, UfarmX works to leverage satellite imagery, mobile apps, and AI-powered analytics to help farmers succeed. The organization focuses on three main areas: promoting climate-smart farming, improving financial access for farmers, and engaging young people in agriculture. “We aim to make African agriculture more resilient, productive, and connected to global markets,” Zanders tells Food Tank.

Zanders says he “experienced firsthand the challenges of farming on the Continent” while managing an organic farm in Nigeria. Confronted with limited market access, fluctuating prices, and inadequate infrastructure, he launched UfarmX in 2019 to address key obstacles facing small farmers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Through research and direct engagement with farmers, the organization identified that access to high-quality agricultural inputs was a critical barrier to success. UfarmX discovered that by providing drought-resistant seeds, organic fertilizers like rabbit urine, and education on sustainable methods, farmers were able to triple their crop yields and significantly increase revenue.

Building on these findings, UfarmX created a support system that provides farmers with access to inputs on credit. Using blockchain technology—a secure and transparent digital information tracking method—the company formalizes farming operations, helping small farmers in Africa qualify for loans and financial tools. According to Zanders, the transparency and traceability of the system also boosts the appeal of their products in global markets, opening new opportunities for increased income and sustainability.

The low levels of production among small farmers in sub-Saharan Africa are connected to their limited use of technology. To help overcome this, UfarmX employs local agents—often young people who are familiar with technology and the communities they serve. “This model allows us to overcome both technological and trust barriers,” Zanders explains. “By leveraging the social capital of these agents, we can build trust more easily with farmers who might be skeptical.”

UfarmX supports farmers by identifying local agricultural challenges and using data on soil conditions, crop performance, weather patterns, and market trends to create customized solutions. When Fatoumata Mballo, a farmer in Senegal, saw her crop yields drop due to a short rainy season, she turned to UfarmX for help. The organization analyzed regional data and found that post-harvest losses were a major issue in her area.

To address this, UfarmX partnered with Africa GreenTec to give Mballo’s village access to a solar-powered cold storage unit at a subsidized rate. “This intervention not only benefited Fatoumata but also her entire community, as they were able to store their produce and sell it when market conditions were more favorable. By enabling access to innovative storage solutions, UfarmX helped significantly reduce waste and increase the profitability of local farmers,” Zanders adds.

To further improve market access, UFarmX hires AgroDealers—local partners who either buy goods directly from farmers or assist with transporting and distributing products to other markets. This approach enhances market connections for farmers while creating additional opportunities for young people to be involved in the food system.

Zanders believes engaging young people in agriculture is essential for preserving cultural traditions and ensuring future food security. “Without younger people to carry on these traditions, we not only face the loss of vital agricultural skills but also endanger the security of the food systems that are critical to these communities,” he warns.

UFarmX recently partnered with The SEED Project, a non-governmental organization working with the U.S. National Basketball Association to expand African basketball. This collaboration combines sports, education, and agriculture to equip 2,000 students with hands-on experience, job training, and direct employment pathways in smart farming, showing youth that agriculture can be a rewarding and impactful career.

Photo courtesy of UfarmX