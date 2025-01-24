Brooke Rollins Testifies Before Senate Ag Committee

The U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee recently heard testimony from Brooke Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture nominee. During the hearing she affirmed her dedication to representing farmers and taxpayers while maintaining loyalty to President Trump.

“I work for [President Trump]. I am his cabinet member,” says Rollins. “But I am also working alongside all of you, and so many of the conversations that we all had over the past four to six months from both sides of the aisle, from both Republicans and Democrats, were very encouraging.”

In her first 100 days, if confirmed, Rollins plans to focus on disaster assistance for farmers, controlling animal disease outbreaks, bolstering rural communities, and modernizing the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). She also expressed a desire to move a new Farm Bill forward. Rollins promises to be a voice for farmers in the White House, stating, “My commitment is that there will be no sleeping; that we will work around the clock to ensure our agriculture communities across the country are represented in those discussions.”

During questioning, Senators brought up key policy issues facing farmers and ranchers in America, voicing concerns about tariffs, mass deportations, natural disasters, rural development, and nutritional assistance programs. Committee Chair John Boozman (R-AR) told Rollins, “You are being nominated at a very challenging time for America’s farmers,” naming high interest rates, fuel costs, and farm supply costs among these challenges.

When questioned about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rollins acknowledged its importance for Americans facing food insecurity. But she affirmed her support for work requirements—which require SNAP recipients to work at least 30 hours a week unless granted an exception—and could not promise that additional cuts to SNAP aren’t a possibility in the future.

Rollins believes the program must be “effective and efficient,” stating that it is “imperative that every taxpayer dollar spent in support of these programs is reaching its intended recipient….for true nutrition reasons.” Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) urged her to reconsider her stance on work requirements.

Some members, including Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), raised concerns about the negative effects of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, who make up roughly half of the agricultural workforce. They argued that deportations could threaten producers’ ability to sustain their farms and may push food prices higher.

But Rollins maintained that these consequences are hypotheticals, stating “[President Trump] will execute his agenda that he has promised the American people, but that he will never forget our ag community in so doing.”

When asked about biofuel, which accounts for a significant amount of corn grown in the U.S., Rollins expressed support for all types of fuel. When questioned by Senator Klobuchar (D-MN) about Rollins’ family’s “significant financial interest in the oil industry,” Rollins claims she has never made a decision based on financial interest.

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) also brought up the USDA’s “unfortunate history of racial discrimination” and asked Rollins to comment on the recommendations of the agency’s 2024 Equity Report.

Rollins says, “There is no room for racism at the USDA.” But, she acknowledges, “President Trump won on the concept of removing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; making sure we are basing our decisions on merit, and I obviously support that 100 percent as well.”

Rollins oversaw President Trump’s Office of American Innovation from 2018 to 2020 and served as acting director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council. She also previously served as President and CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, and later of the America First Policy Institute, both conservative think tanks.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash