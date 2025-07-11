What the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Food, Farming, and Health

On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed a tax and spending bill into law that will likely reshape food and health systems, while affecting action on the climate crisis.

Cuts to Medicaid will result in nearly 12 million people losing health insurance, with millions more to lose coverage due to changes to the Affordable Care Act. And as many as one in every eight participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will lose access to at least some of the benefits that allow them to purchase healthy food and feed themselves and their families.

Investments in climate solutions from the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act will be rolled back as well. The federal government is cancelling or phrasing out incentives for clean energy and electric vehicles.

And immigrant communities are set to become more vulnerable: The Act more than triples the budget of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Meanwhile, some lawful immigrants, including refugees, will no longer be eligible for SNAP.

