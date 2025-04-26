Op-Ed | Why Gender Equality Is the Key to Healthy Diets for Everyone

Recent policy changes by the Trump-Vance administration in the United States have seriously impacted efforts towards global nutrition and gender equality. Beyond dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the abrupt defunding of 95 percent of projects, the administration has actively removed concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from government policies and programs it supports, including major international organizations like UNICEF.

These actions risk undoing years of progress, especially hurting women and girls who already face greater challenges. These setbacks are especially alarming at a time when over 3 billion people globally already cannot afford a healthy diet. Recent funding cuts have further increased the risk of malnutrition among millions of infants and could lead to an additional 369,000 child deaths annually, which could be prevented. These reductions also threaten essential nutrition, agriculture, school feeding, and water and sanitation programs that keep communities healthy

Women represent nearly 70 percent of agricultural workers in sub-Saharan Africa but have long faced barriers to achieving their full economic potential. Limited access to property rights, financial services, education, and technology holds them back, significantly reducing productivity and economic opportunity. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that equal access to resources could boost women’s agricultural yields by up to 30 percent, greatly improving food security and economic stability in vulnerable regions. And this is not hyperbole. Engaging with project beneficiaries in Nigeria, we met a woman who runs a rice processing business in Kano but still relies on her brother to lease land because local customs bar her from inheriting it. In Benue, female cassava farmers are celebrated for their productivity-yet lack access to bank credit or extension services. This isn’t only unjust, it has significant implications for economic growth, development, and nutrition and food security.

Addressing these challenges requires actively investing in women’s leadership and financial empowerment. Expanding access to loans, insurance, and business training can unlock women’s potential as entrepreneurs, building stronger local food systems. Supporting women-led cooperatives, businesses, and market groups is particularly important, as these organizations often lack traditional financial and training resources. Investing in women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) within nutritious food value chains can drive economic growth and improve community health. These businesses often excel at managing resources efficiently, innovating, and fostering strong community relationships.

With declining funding implementers and community organizations need creative, impactful approaches. Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), highlights strategies such as building local partnerships, utilizing digital technology, advocating for policy reform, seeking diverse funding sources, and focusing on cost-effective interventions to sustain progress.

We must also address the systemic barriers women face in agriculture, such as detrimental gender norms (which are also detrimental to men in many ways, as described in this GAIN working paper), laws limiting property rights, and restricted access to financial resources.

Changing these norms and implementing fair policies can lead to meaningful improvements in women’s economic participation and leadership.

Public awareness and education are crucial. We must actively dismantle harmful practices, prioritize equitable access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, and support women and girls in every possible way. As Haddad reminds us, “Nutrition is perhaps the most fundamental building block of sustainable development. Malnutrition destroys brains, bones, muscles, immune systems, entrepreneurial spirit—and hope.”

Now is the time to act. Let’s join forces to protect investments in nutrition and gender equality. Together, we can ensure a healthier, fairer, and more prosperous future for all.

Photo courtesy of Anne Wangalachi/CIMMYT