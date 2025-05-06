Researchers Publish Newly Updated Bibliography on Structural Racism in the Food System

Researchers at the Michigan State University Center for Regional Food Systems (CRFS) recently released the 11th edition of their publication, “An Annotated Bibliography on Structural Racism Present in the Food System.” This new edition contains 90 new resources, including two video resources, totaling more than 700 resources on racism that exist in the United States food system.

“Racism is systemic in nature and is embedded in America’s institutions, including our food system,” Rachel Kelly, a Senior Resource and Research Development specialist at the CRFS, tells Food Tank. “While the work to do for racial equity goes much beyond reading and understanding the research, having a comprehensive resource to help those seeking greater understanding, to make it easier to learn what has already been documented, is an important service.”

The resource, released annually since 2015, compiles peer-reviewed and gray literature, as well as other reference materials. Although the researchers recognize the importance of media such as blog posts or podcasts, these were not included due to “sheer volume.”

In the newest edition, the Bibliography sorts the referenced material into fourteen themes, making it more accessible to users. Categories include “Food Assistance and Public Assistance Programs,” “Health, Wellness, and Nutrition,” and “Historical Patterns, Practice, and Trends.”

Among the newly added resources are both recently published information and older resources that had not been previously compiled. For example, the resource includes the PBS documentary series The Unnatural Causes that aired in 2008 as well as journal articles published in 2024.

The authors hope the resource will be used to inform necessary changes in food system policy. “Policy changes are necessary to combat the structural inequities and create a food system that is safe, accessible, affordable, sustainable, and healthy for all Americans regardless of race or ethnicity,” Kelly explains. “Individuals can use this knowledge to educate themselves and others—including policy makers—to foster change.” She notes that the Annotated Bibliography is also used in academia and as a resource for organizations doing internal anti-racism work.

The authors also stress the bibliography’s widespread applicability. “The need for this resource extends far beyond the current political landscape—misperceptions, misunderstanding, and a lack of knowledge of the reality of the U.S.’s racial history and racial present have long persisted,” says M. Jahi Johnson-Chappell, the Director of the CRFS. “Even allies and advocates for equality often lack in-depth familiarity with much of the information pulled together in the Bibliography.”

This resource complements other resources on food systems compiled by the CRFS, including a “Food Access to Food Sovereignty” workbook, guides for farm managers, a job forum connecting farm workers to farms, and a guide to seasonal eating.

The bibliography is free to use and available online here.

Photo courtesy of Ali Mkumbwa, Unsplash