Climate Boot Camp: Farming and Food in the Future Climate

EcoActUs, a nonprofit organization based in the United States is offering a Climate Boot Camp to help activists, policymakers, and teachers create a sustainable, regenerative, and just economy.

The Boot Camp is free to access and allows students to explore sustainability and climate at their own pace. Technical tracks offered include Regenerative Agriculture and Food & Ecosystems.

These topics were selected for their “potential impact on the climate” and the importance of understanding these topics “for those trying to change the system,” Michael Linn, Co-Chair of the Climate Boot Camp, tells Food Tank. Food and agriculture systems contribute approximately one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study in Nature.

Through the Boot Camp, students can learn about the impact that extreme weather events and the climate crisis are having on crop yields and soil health. They can also dive into the benefits of regenerative agriculture and explore the potential of carbon credit models.

EcoActUs emerged as a byproduct of the Climate Reality Project, founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. Course content is contributed by subject-matter expert volunteers, who are connected to the Boot Camp through established networks with The Climate Reality Project and Harvard Alumni for Climate and the Environment.

Linn describes the course design as “edutainment,” where users can “take what they need.” Students are able to access a short overview of each issue. Outside of sessions centered on change maker skills, the organization has supporting references including movies, websites, and podcasts.

The Boot Camp “is designed as a memory palace so that students can easily find what they need and can drill down later when they need more information,” Linn tells Food Tank.

The Climate Boot Camp also teaches participants about topics including water systems, transportation, the built environment, and energy use.

According to Linn, more than 10,000 individuals have participated in the course globally. As climate resources continue to grow, he plans to update the website and create new partnerships. He also hopes to create a boot camp with a specific focus on agriculture and farming.

Photo courtesy of Meghan Schiereck, Unsplash