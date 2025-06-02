Small Island Food Security: Local Solutions, Global Lessons

The Local2030 Islands Network (L2030IN), a coalition of 45 island communities, is working to address these issues by sharing knowledge and promoting strategies for local food production and sustainability.

L2030IN focuses on implementing the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals through locally led solutions. “Islands are on the frontlines of food system challenges, where innovation and resilience are essential for survival,” Celeste Connors, Executive Director of the Hawaii Green Growth Local2030 Hub, tells Food Tank. “Through the Local2030 Islands Network, islands are sharing their hard-earned lessons on food security and indigenous wisdom—from sustainable local production to community-driven solutions.”

L2030IN focuses on improving food security by “removing barriers and enhancing enabling conditions specific to land and labor availability, increasing access to local processing facilities, streamlining distribution systems, and working to lower costs and prices of local food,” Connors explains.

According to a study published in Food Security, tourism—a major economic driver in Small Island Developing States (SIDS)—can decrease food security for local populations. Tourists create more demand for imported food, while export-oriented crops like pineapples, coffee, and bananas are often prioritized for international markets, reducing availability of locally grown foods. Additionally, high import costs make fresh produce expensive, increasing dependence on processed foods and contributing to rising rates of diet-related diseases.

L2030IN sees agritourism—activities that connect farming with tourism—to strengthen food security and support local economies. Agritourism can include farm tours, local food markets, and farm-to-table dining experiences that highlight local crops and traditions.

Regenerative approaches—those that aim to restore and improve natural systems—are key to building sustainable island economies, says Connors. She explains that islands have long practiced circular economies, where resources are reused and respected. “Islands are the original circular economies, which ties into regenerative approaches. This is about giving back and improving through our activities…It’s about connection, particularly connection to place, and the reciprocal relationships between nature and people.”

Connors adds that agritourism can help visitors understand and adopt these values. “Agritourism can be an example of regenerative tourism, where tourists are encouraged to adopt these island values and adopt an island worldview, and in turn steward their place.”

The climate crisis is another critical factor affecting food security in SIDS. “As precipitation patterns become more erratic and islands experience more regular extreme events such as drought and flood, these extreme weather events will need to be addressed to ensure sustainable food systems,” Connors says. The L2030IN hopes that investing in localized food production, regenerative practices, and collaborative governance can help SIDS build resilience while providing valuable lessons for the global community.

Connors points to island communities as leaders in sustainable living. “There is no better person or group of people to share about sustainability than islanders, people who’ve been living in this reality for generations. Islanders have been living in this reality of finite resources their entire existence.”

Through initiatives like L2030IN, SIDS are sharing knowledge, scaling up solutions, and advocating for policies that support sustainable food systems. “To advance growth, development, prosperity, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we need to think and act like islanders,” Connors emphasizes.

Articles like the one you just read are made possible through the generosity of Food Tank members. Can we please count on you to be part of our growing movement? Become a member today by clicking here.

Photo courtesy of Gregory Wangsadikrama, Unsplash