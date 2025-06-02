NYC-Climate-Week_Web-Banner_2025 (1)

Agriculture

Small Island Food Security: Local Solutions, Global Lessons

Zea Levine

Zea Levine is a Research, Advocacy, and Writing Intern for Food Tank. She has a BA in Political Science from Colorado College, where she concentrated on agricultural policy. Raised on a small organic farm in Hawaii, Zea witnessed the challenges faced by small farmers and island communities. These experiences inspired her dedication to advancing equitable and sustainable food systems.

Previous Article
Op-Ed | From Tools and Frameworks to Action, True Cost Accounting Has Come a Long Way
No Newer Articles
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
WebSidebar_Climate-Week-NYC_2025 (1)
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
June 2025
July 2025
September 2025
October 2025
No event found!
Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!