Climate Week Summit Explores a Roadmap to a Delicious, Nutritious, and Regenerative Food Future

On the afternoon of Monday, September 22, Food Tank will host “A Roadmap to a Delicious, Nutritious, and Regenerative Food Future for All” summit during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with Unilever. The event will explore how leaders across policy, media, farming, and business are shaping a better food future for all.

“We know that our global food system sits at the heart of both the climate crisis and the solution,” says Dorothy Shaver, Global Food Sustainability Lead at Unilever. “That’s why summits like this one are so important during Climate Week. They bring together changemakers from every corner of the food world to inspire new ideas, spark collaboration, and accelerate progress. My hope is that attendees walk away with a renewed sense of urgency—and optimism—for how we can nourish both people and planet.”

Panel discussions will spotlight bold ideas and tangible actions from across the food industry, media, policy, and culinary worlds to build a more resilient, joyful, and regenerative food future, inviting perspectives ranging from farmers to congresspeople, journalists, and chefs.

The event will be held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios. It will begin with lunch at 1:30pm, followed by programming from 2pm to 4:30pm and a reception until 5:30pm.

Confirmed speakers include: U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan; Rasmus Munk, Chef & Founder of Alchemist, the acclaimed two-Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen known for its immersive, 50‑course “holistic cuisine” experience; David Gelles, award-winning New York Times climate reporter and author of the forthcoming Dirtbag Billionaire: How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave It All Away; Mark Bittman, New York Times bestselling author, former New York Times food writer, chef, and Founder of Community Kitchen; Kim Severson, Food Correspondent, The New York Times; Drew Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Brand Purpose, US Lead, Edelman Gen Z Lab; Dorothy Shaver, Global Food Sustainability Lead, Unilever; Rachel Krupa, Founder, The Goods Mart; Chitra Agrawal, Founder, Brooklyn Delhi and author of Vibrant India; Eve Turow-Paul, author, and Founder and Executive Director of Food for Climate League; and Christa Barfield, Owner & Founder of FarmerJawn, a regenerative organic farm based in Philadelphia.

“A Roadmap to a Delicious, Nutritious, and Regenerative Food Future for All” will also feature a special musical performance from Daniel J. Maldonado, a New York-based Broadway performer currently appearing in the Tony-nominated musical & Juliet, where he understudies the role of Romeo. He will be accompanied by Noah Turner, a New York–based music director and Broadway accompanist known for his work on Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, and Joy the Musical.

This summit will be streamed live on FoodTank.com and Food Tank’s YouTube Channel, here. Join the Food Tank newsletter list for reminders, and click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.