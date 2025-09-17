Taste Meets Impact at the 2nd Annual Sustainable Foods Showcase During Climate Week NYC

On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 24, Food Tank will host the 2nd Annual Sustainable Foods Showcase during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with J.P. Morgan. The invitation-only event will feature conversations and lightning talks with leaders across food, climate, and business, highlighting innovation and solutions for a more sustainable food system.

“The Sustainable Foods Showcase is a catalyst for connection across the food and agriculture ecosystem. We’re bringing together visionary founders, investors, and industry leaders from all corners of the industry to feel, taste, and see these next-generation products up close,” says Eric Cohen, Head of Green Economy Banking at J.P. Morgan. “Events like these highlight the power of collaboration in building a more sustainable food system while creating new market opportunities.”

Throughout the afternoon, attendees will participate in immersive tastings during live conversations with leaders and innovators. The event, held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, will kick off with lunch at 2pm, followed by programming from 2:30pm to 4:50pm, and a reception until 6:30pm.

Talks and tastings will feature Ron Ben-Israel, celebrity cake maker and television judge; Sarela Herrada, Co-Founder of SIMPLi; Anna Hammond, Founder & CEO of Matriark Foods; Viraj Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Gotham Greens; Mark Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of Wholechain; Cecilia Chang, Chief Business Officer of Mission Barns; Michael Fox, Founder & CEO of Fable Food; Eben Bayer, Co-Founder of MyForest Foods; Brendan Somerville, Co-Founder and COO of Oishii; Julia Collins, Founder of Planet FWD; Sarah Kapnick, Global Head of Climate Advisory, J.P. Morgan; and Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva.

The Sustainable Foods Showcase will also feature a special musical performance from Afra Hines, currently appearing as one of the Stanley Daughters in Pirates! The Penzance Musical at Roundabout’s Todd Haimes Theatre. Hines is a celebrated Broadway performer whose credits include Hadestown, In the Heights, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Shuffle Along, with a national tour of Hamilton and a seven-year run as a Radio City Rockette.

The evening will conclude with a jazz quartet comprised of Jeremy Tolsky, New York–based drummer, percussionist, and founder of The Broadway Band; Alex Jashinski, Miami-based saxophonist and woodwind doubler from the University of Miami Frost School of Music; Thomas E. Carley, NYC bassist and arranger with credits at 54 Below, Green Room 42, Joe’s Pub, and Rockwood Music Hall; and Noah Turner, NYC pianist, conductor, and music director with credits including Cinderella, The Sound of Music international tour, and Jersey Boys second national tour.

Click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.