Food Tank’s New Play Highlights the Real Price of a Cup of Coffee

On the evening of Tuesday, September 23, Food Tank will host a performance of Catalyst Coffee, a new play written by Bernard Pollack and presented by Food Tank for Climate Week NYC. Named “one of the best new shows of 2024” by The Arts Fuse, Catalyst Coffee pulls attendees behind the counter and into the high-stakes world of a barista union campaign.

The performance, by special invitation only, is an immersive theatrical workshop reading that blends sharp drama with bold questions about power, solidarity, and survival.

“I believe the best artists are truth tellers, and the best actors live truthfully in imaginary circumstances. Catalyst Coffee, while deeply inspired by real unionizing efforts, is a play created by Food Tank. The imaginary circumstance in this play explores what’s best for the humans that serve us what we want and need,” says Director Lakisha May. “During the pandemic, we all became aware of what jobs were essential. I love art that reminds us of what’s essential in this fleeting life.”

May hopes the audience leaves the performance with questions that will resonate deeply and pop up throughout their daily lives. For example, when grabbing a cup of coffee, May invites the audience to ask: “How do I engage with the person serving me my latte/tea/juice? Do I see them as a human being with needs and desires? Where did my beverage’s ingredients come from? What resources were needed to contain/hold the beverage that’s now in my stomach? Who cleans the toilets in the bathroom that I just ran into and used quickly?”

The Climate Week event will kick off at 7pm at the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios and conclude at 10pm. Before and after the performance, there will be a reception featuring food and drink.

Catalyst Coffee was written by Bernard Pollack, with dramaturgy by Elena Morris. The cast includes Stacey Sargeant as Monique, Kalyne Coleman as Ashley, Keshav Molidar as Michael, Erin Neufer as Ella Lax, Alex Morf as Craig Becker, and Brooks Brantly as the Janitor and the readings movement consultant.

A post-reading talkback will feature Eric Schlosser, acclaimed investigative journalist and author of Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal, whose reporting has exposed hidden costs in our food system and elevated the struggles of food and farm workers; and Chloe Sorvino, food and agriculture journalist at Forbes and author of Raw Deal: Hidden Corruption, Corporate Greed, and the Fight for the Future of Meat.

The event also includes a special musical performance by Clair Rachel Howell, a Broadway and touring artist currently performing in Wicked on both Broadway and the National Tour, accompanied by Noah Turner, a New York–based music director and accompanist known for his work on Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, and Joy the Musical.

Click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.