Regeneration from Soil to Shelf at Climate Week NYC

On the afternoon of Friday, September 26, Food Tank will host the “Regenerative Food Systems: Scaling Impact from Soil to Shelf” summit during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with Arva and Kiss the Ground. Farmers, business leaders, innovators, and performers at the invitation-only event will explore how regenerative practices from soil to shelf can transform our food system.

“Regenerative agriculture is the climate solution that should be the highest priority for both policymakers and the private sector. As we explore agriculture’s role in building resilient supply chains and achieving net-zero commitments, we see that the impact from investing in regenerative agriculture improves farmer livelihoods, builds resilient supply chains, and improves soil health,” says Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva.

People depend on agriculture not only for sustenance but also to produce fiber, feed, fuel, and biofeedstock derivatives for critical manufacturing, says McEntire: “Investing here produces benefits for society at a very competitive price relative to engineered solutions for carbon capture. Programs like ‘Regenerative Food Systems: Scaling Impact from Soil to Shelf’ are crucial for convening leaders in food, farming, and finance to discuss these powerful—and underutilized—climate solutions.”

Discussions will focus on collaborative solutions, with topics like “Collaborating Across Sectors: Regenerative Solutions That Work” and “AI + Agriculture: A Match Hidden in the Dirt,” as well as how to scale regenerative supply chains and how farmers are driving climate solutions.

“Awareness of regeneration has grown from 4% to 7% in just 18 months—a clear sign of momentum, yet reaching the Tipping Point requires collective action. Partnerships are essential to scaling regenerative solutions that restore healthy soil and nurture both human and planetary health,” says Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground. “We’re excited to join Food Tank and Arva at Climate Week NYC to share insights and amplify impact from soil to shelf.”

Held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, the event will feature lunch at 1:30pm, followed by programming from 2pm to 4:30pm, and a reception from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

Confirmed speakers with more to be announced include: David Moscow, actor, producer, and creator of the hit TV series “From Scratch,” known for his iconic roles in “Big” and “Newsies”; Sam Kass, Partner at Acre Venture Partners and Former Senior Policy Advisor for President Barack Obama’s Nutrition Policy, and Executive Director for First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move! Campaign; Evan Harrison, CEO of Kiss the Ground; Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva; Chloe Sorvino, food and agriculture journalist and author of Raw Deal: Hidden Corruption, Corporate Greed, and the Fight for the Future of Meat; Matthew Dillon, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Organic Trade Association; Patrick Brown, fourth-generation farmer from Warren County, North Carolina, and Director of Farmer Inclusion at Nature for Justice, championing regenerative equity and climate-resilient practices among farmers of color; Kimberley Sundy, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at Kellanova; Michael Benedetti, Vice President of Quality, Regulatory, and Sustainability at Clover Sonoma; Vaughn Duitsman, Director of Sustainability at Bartlett; Steven Jennings, Stakeholder Relations and Brand Lead at Ahold Delhaize USA; Clara Coleman, second-generation organic farmer, formerly of Four Season Farm in Maine, who champions farmer self-care and year-round growing to build healthy soils and resilient local food systems; John Moore of St. Croix Farm in New York, who leads his family’s regenerative farm, raising pasture-based meats while conserving the land for future generations; Jamie Ager, fourth-generation farmer and managing partner at Hickory Nut Gap, a regenerative farm in Fairview, North Carolina; Alexia Akbay, CEO and Founder of Symbrosia, a marine biotech company pioneering red seaweed–based livestock feed that reduces methane emissions by more than 90 percent; Evan Fraser, Director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph and a leading expert on global food security and sustainable agriculture; and Gally Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Buena Vida Specialty Coffee.

The afternoon will feature a special musical performance by Emily Kristen Morris, a celebrated NYC-based actor, singer, and popular online content creator with more than 2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, best known for her work as the Elphaba standby on the Broadway National Tour of Wicked and for playing Bea on the Broadway National Tour of Something Rotten. Emily will be accompanied by Rebekah Bruce, a New York City–based pianist and music director whose Broadway credits include Mean Girls (Musical Director and Conductor), The Lehman Trilogy (Alternate Pianist), and Dead Outlaw (Music Director, Additional Arrangements, and onstage pianist, organist, and vocalist).

This Summit will be streamed live on FoodTank.com and Food Tank’s YouTube Channel, here. Join the Food Tank newsletter list for reminders, and click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.