Hope on a Plate: A Taste of Regeneration at Climate Week

On Sunday evening, September 21, Food Tank will host “Hope on a Plate: An Interactive Celebration of Regenerative Agriculture and Shared Possibility” during Climate Week NYC, in partnership with Lundberg Family Farms. The multi-sensory event will feature a chef-driven meal, immersive storytelling, and live performances highlighting regenerative farming as a scalable climate solution.

“Climate Week can feel like a tidal wave—from packed schedules to the sheer scale of the climate crisis. But there’s a powerful reason to keep going: hope,” says Brita Lundberg, Fourth-Generation Farmer and Chief Storyteller at Lundberg Family Farms. “At Hope on a Plate, we’re putting hope center stage with personal stories from farmers, inspiring musical performances, chef-led tastings, and real conversations with changemakers driving the regenerative organic movement.”

In addition to tastings and musical performances, “Hope on a Plate” will host a series of conversations and panel discussions focusing on working together for a regenerative future, bringing farmers, chefs, entrepreneurs, and storytellers together on stage for a night of ideas, collaboration, and hope.

Held in the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, the event will kick off at 6:30pm with food and drinks, followed by programming from 7pm to 9:30pm and a reception.

Confirmed speakers include Dan Barber, Chef and Co-owner, Blue Hill and Blue Hill at Stone Barns; Founder, Row 7 Seed Company; J.J. Johnson, American chef and author best known for celebrating the food of the African diaspora; Jason Buechel, Chief Executive Officer at Whole Foods Market and Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Grocery Stores; Marcela Valladolid, Founder & CEO of Matriarca Foods and best-selling author; Jeroen Gerlag, Director of Climate Group Europe and Food System Lead, Climate Group; Oliver English, Co-Founder & CEO, filmmaker, chef, Common Table Creative; Simon English, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Common Table Creative; Paul Lightfoot, General Manager, Patagonia Provisions; Suzanne Sengelmann, Chief Growth Officer, Lundberg Family Farms; Greg Swartz, Farmer, Willow Wisp Organic Farm; Bryce Lundberg, Vice President of Agriculture, Lundberg Family Farms; Brita Lundberg, Fourth-Generation Farmer and Chief Storyteller, Lundberg Family Farms; and Camilla Marcus, chef and restaurateur known for her sustainability-focused cooking.

“Hope on a Plate” will also feature a special musical performance by Brian Russell Carey, a Broadway actor, multi-instrumentalist, music director, and currently in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. He will be joined by Cabaret’s Musical Director, Jacob Yates, a Lexington-born musician who conducts and performs in the show’s live onstage ensemble.

This event will be streamed live on FoodTank.com and Food Tank’s YouTube Channel, here. Join the Food Tank newsletter list for reminders, and click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.

Photo courtesy of Lundberg Family Farms