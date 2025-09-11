Celebrating Climate, Culture, and Cuisine: Digital Futures at Climate Week NYC

On Thursday, September 25, Food Tank, Better Food Future, and Journey Foods will present “Digital Futures: A Better Food Future Celebration at Climate Week NYC,” an immersive experience bringing together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers to explore how traceability, transparency, technology, and regenerative practices are transforming the future of food, from land to sea.

“Food systems are only as strong as the trust and transparency behind them. That’s why traceability and data standards matter—they’re the foundation that allows food to move fairly, safely, and sustainably across the globe,” says Mark Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer at Wholechain. “At Digital Futures: A Better Food Celebration, we’ll show how these global standards come alive—from seafood to beef to leather—and why they’re essential for the future of food.”

The evening will feature panel discussions on topics ranging from “The Role of the U.N. and the Non-Profit Sector” to “Influencer Insights: Shaping Food and Culture.” The audience will also celebrate the intersection of food, climate, and the arts with musical performances, immersive tasting experiences, and a DJ booth.

“Attendees won’t just hear about supply chains; they’ll experience them through interactive culinary activations, all alongside conversations with the leaders driving change and world-class music that makes it a true celebration,” Kaplan tells Food Tank. “This summit is about making the future of food tangible, inspiring, and impossible to ignore.”

Riana Lynn, Founder and CEO of Journey Foods, says coming together and celebrating progress is critical to accelerating the solutions discussed across stages at Climate Week NYC.

“At Journey Foods, we believe solving today’s food and climate challenges requires more than technology. It requires joy, collaboration, and the cross-pollination of ideas. Digital Futures is designed as a night of dance and discovery where leaders, innovators, artists, and creatives come together to celebrate progress and accelerate solutions in today’s digital landscape. My hope is that attendees leave feeling energized, connected, and inspired to act faster and more creatively for a more delicious food future,” says Lynn.

The invitation-only event is co-hosted by TikTok, Kerry Dairy, Wholechain, the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, and Atarraya, and in support of the United Nations Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition. It is also made possible by the Meat Institute, Acme Smoked Fish, and Regal Springs.

The event will start at 7pm at the Greene Space at WNYC-NPR Studios, with a reception featuring food and drink until 10:30pm.

Confirmed speakers and performers include Jidenna, Nigerian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter best known for his Grammy-nominated hit Classic Man and as a contributor to Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe), nominated for Album of the Year; @xosuigeneris (Suigeneris), a multi-talented music and fashion creator with 4.2 million followers and over 140 million likes on TikTok; Nana Kwabena, Grammy-winning producer, DJ, and longtime Jidenna collaborator, known for blending West African rhythm with contemporary hip hop and electronic production; Chelle Denton, who made her debut as Mary Jane in the first national tour of Jagged Little Pill(Aug 2022–Apr 2024), and most recently appeared on Broadway in Smash through June 2025; Adam Cole Klepper, Associate Music Director and pianist for Broadway’s Gypsy and Spamalot; Riana Lynn, Founder & CEO, Journey Foods; Mark Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Wholechain; James O’Connell, Director of Agribusiness and Sustainability, Kerry Dairy Ireland; Erik Giercksky, Head of Ocean Stewardship Coalition, UN Global Compact; and @flavapfever, a chef-comedian hybrid known for vibrant food content, with 128K followers and over 6.5 million likes on TikTok.

Click here for Food Tank’s full lineup of events at Climate Week NYC 2025.

Photo courtesy of IITA