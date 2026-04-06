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Op-Ed | Dietary Guidelines for (Some) Americans: The Impact of Ignoring Health Equity in the DGA

Grace Chamberlin, Anupama Joshi, Ashley Hickson, and Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan

Grace Chamberlin, MPH, is a Senior Policy Associate at the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI).

Anupama Joshi, MS, is Vice President of Programs at CSPI.

Dr. Ashley Hickson, DrPH, MPH, is the Director of Health Equity and Social Impact at CSPI.

Dr. Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan, DrPH, MPH, is a Professor of Medicine and Director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.

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