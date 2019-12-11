    Food Tank Summit Header

    Economics and Policy

    No-Deal Brexit May Hurt Scotland’s Agriculture Sector

    Pauline Munch

    Pauline Münch is a Research and Communication Intern for Food Tank. After working in research and non-profits focused on sustainable food systems, Pauline decided to get a MSc. in Food Security from the University of Edinburgh. Now, she’s aiming to learn more about storytelling through journalism to link her interests in science and communication. Pauline remains passionate about food waste reduction and exploring the health, nutrition, and environmental policies that shape the way we eat.

    Previous Article
    Empowering Refugees in Kenya Through Urban Farming
    Next Article
    15 Children’s Books Celebrating Food

    Never miss an article:

    Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

    ft_membership