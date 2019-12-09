    Food Tank Summit Header

    Urban Agriculture

    Empowering Refugees in Kenya Through Urban Farming

    For refugees living in the Kalobeyei Settlement in northern Kenya, urban farming could be a viable strategy to secure their livelihoods.
    Andrea Oyuela

    Andrea Oyuela is a Food Tank Internand chef in the makingwith more than 5 years of experience in environmental research, urban agriculture, and healthy urban planning. Until recently, Andrea worked at UN-Habitat in Kenya as manager of the program on Planning for Urban Health. She holds a Master’s degree in Urban Environmental Management from Wageningen University and is the author of a number of published works. Her favorite ingredient is garlic.

