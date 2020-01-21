Podcast

We Need More Biodiversity in Our Food System

Ann Tutwiler commends the women who use biodiversity as a powerful tool for global nutrition, soil enrichment, water quality, and climate adaptation.
Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

Supporting Indigenous Foodways Is For Everyone, Says Daniels
18 Organizations Protecting Biodiversity in Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico

