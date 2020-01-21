Sustainable Business

Supporting Indigenous Foodways Is For Everyone, Says Daniels

A registered Native Hawai’ian, Daniels is using the Good Food Purchasing Program to push public institutions to support diverse food producers.
Katherine Walla

Katherine Walla is Food Tank’s Newsdesk Coordinator and Intern Supervisor. She graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service studying food justice and global hunger. Katherine has worked with nonprofit institutions and student organizations related to international affairs and social justice, and is also a neighborhood bartender!

