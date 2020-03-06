Climate Change

Visualizing the Global Plastic Crisis

Jason Flatt

Jason is a Food Tank intern and a recent AmeriCorps-turned-employee at a food systems nonprofit in New Jersey. He focused on government food assistance programs during his Master of Public Administration, but now, he is more engrossed in how communities across the U.S. can revolutionize their whole food systems. While his most recent endeavors include implementing food recovery programs in New Jersey public schools, he is generally just passionate about how we can make food more accessible, affordable, democratic, and culturally appropriate for everybody.

Previous Article
20 Heroines Revolutionizing Food Activism to Improve the Planet
Next Article
Accelerating the Local Food Industry
ft_membership
Food Tank Summits - Coming to a city near you in 2020

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: