We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Events

How Can Consumers Eat Well Without Wrecking the Planet?

Xin Yi Lim

Xin Yi Lim is Executive Director, Sustainability and Agricultural Impact at Pinduoduo. She is responsible for Pinduoduo’s international corporate strategy efforts and innovation in sustainability and agri-tech.

Previous Article
Finding the “Missing Piece of the Puzzle” for a Sustainable Hog Farmer
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: