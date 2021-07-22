Introducing Food Tank’s New Interactive Musical, WeCameToDance

Food Tank is excited to announce the debut of our very own original interactive musical about the climate crisis. Called WeCameToDance, the show immerses audiences in an interactive and interplanetary song-and-dance experience. It was originally workshopped to sold-out audiences and rave reviews in New York City. Playbill Magazine called it the “next hottest trend.”

WeCameToDance is kicking off this August for the entire month at the 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe—and a limited number of new tickets were just released at WCTDLive.com! If you know anyone living in, traveling to, or attending the Fringe festival in Scotland, please forward this email to them and help spread the word.

WeCameToDance has also landed in Scotland thanks in part to our United Nations partners: the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a UN agency based in Rome, and the World Food Program USA (WFP), which carries on America’s proud legacy of fighting global hunger.

We’re happy to be working with several United Nations entities to premiere WeCameToDance in Scotland, especially since the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is taking place in Glasgow from October 31–November 12.

And ahead of COP26, the message of WeCameToDance couldn’t be more timely. The show tells the story of extraterrestrial life that arrives on Earth to warn its inhabitants of a climate crisis—after barely surviving catastrophe on their own planet. The aliens call their home Hanyana, but we know it as Trappist-1d. Food Tank worked with Dr. Steve B. Howell, a researcher at the NASA Ames Research Center, to ensure the show is true to the science of this real-life exoplanet. And the performers will sing in their own alien language created by famed linguist David Peterson, who developed Valyrian and Dothraki for HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Alongside the cast, participants will groove to music created by Grammy-nominated Ghanaian artist Rocky Dawuni and participate in synchronized dance originally designed in New York by Mary Page Nance of Broadway’s “Finding Neverland” and “The Great Comet.” The show was developed for the Fringe in partnership with House of Jack Studio in Leith, Edinburgh. The studio’s award-winning duo Ashley Jack and Becky Enoch are helming the directing and choreography for local production in Scotland. Meet the entire team behind the show HERE.

While guiding the audience in a fully immersed experience through rhythms, dance, and song, the characters relay a call to action and convey the tragedy of a changing climate—yet each and every motion, movement, and note is infused with hope.

Join the Conversation: