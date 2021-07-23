We Came To Dance 2021 - Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Sustainable Agriculture

How a Small California Farm and Tribal Nation are Working Together to Become Part of the Solution to Climate Change

A small farm in California is working with a Tribal Nation to implement carbon farming practices that mitigate climate change.
Amylark Lorwood

Amylark Lorwood is a Master of Public Health candidate at Boston University focused on Health Policy & Law and Health Communication & Promotion. Amylark is an experienced grant writer who has worked with various nonprofits for six years. Amylark is passionate about advocating for a reformed food system that protects workers, animals, and the earth’s resources.

Previous Article
Introducing Food Tank’s New Interactive Musical, WeCameToDance
No Newer Articles
Food Tank Live Tour 2021
We Came To Dance
ft_membership
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers: