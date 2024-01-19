‘Little Peasants’ Takes Audiences Behind the Closed Doors of a Workers’ Organizing Campaign

For two nights only, Food Tank is presenting special workshop performances of the new play “Little Peasants” in Somerville, Massachusetts. The story takes audiences behind the closed doors of a union organizing campaign at a chain coffee shop.

“Little Peasants” is written by Food Tank Co-Founder Bernard Pollack, directed by Dori A. Robinson, and produced by Elena Morris. The performances will take place at 7:00PM on February 7 and 21 at The Burren (247 Elm Street, Somerville, MA).

Designed to be an immersive experience that puts audience members in baristas’ shoes, the play reveals the tactics employers use to thwart organizing efforts.

“This is a rare opportunity to experience a heated food workers’ union campaign from the inside,” says Robinson. “The audience is invited to see the struggles from both sides of the table—the struggling workers, and the thoughtful organization.”

In March 2023, a one-act iteration of “Little Peasants” premiered at SXSW to critical acclaim. The new workshop is made possible thanks to support from the Somerville Arts Council.

“Little Peasants” represents a continuation of Food Tank’s work situated at the intersection of food systems, the environment, and the arts. In 2021, they brought “WeCameToDance”—an interactive musical production that imparted an urgent message about the climate crisis—to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where it was performed for a one-month sold-out run.

“To truly transform our food systems, we need the power of the arts,” says Food Tank President and Co-Founder Danielle Nierenberg. “‘Little Peasants’ is a unique opportunity for all of us to understand the momentum food workers are creating for just and fair treatment.”

For more information about “Little Peasants” and to purchase tickets for the workshop on February 7 or 21 click HERE. Food Tank members can also receive complimentary tickets to attend one of the upcoming workshops by emailing Kenzie Wade at kenzie@foodtank.com. To become a member, click HERE.

