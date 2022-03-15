Program Supports Next Generation of Food System Leaders

The Aspen Institute recently opened applications for the inaugural cohort of its Food Leaders Fellowship. The Fellowship will bring together early-stage food systems leaders to encourage cross-sector collaboration and identify scaleable solutions promoting sustainability, food justice, and health.

Over 18 months, Fellows will participate in in-person and virtual meetings and seminars, field visits, and mentorship and networking opportunities. Food industry experts serving as mentors, teachers, and partners will join cohort gatherings to provide support and discuss pressing issues in the food system. With the guidance provided by the Program, Fellows will also design and implement an action plan intended to advance their goals.

The Fellowship seeks passionate candidates who have taken tangible steps toward addressing food systems problems and who can point to areas where they hope to expand their ideas and impact. Food business workers, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit and policy advocates are welcome to apply.

Working to drive change through dialogue, leadership, and action, the Aspen Institute launched the Food & Society Program to bring together diverse stakeholders and identify practical solutions to food systems challenges. In addition to the Fellowship, the Food & Society Program focuses on initiatives including distributing worker safety guidelines for kitchens and dining rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, developing research for the use of food as medicine, and increasing data to treat and prevent diet-related chronic illnesses.

Applications for the Food Leaders Fellowship are open through April 15, 2022. Apply now by clicking HERE.