FT Header Banner Top- 2023

Meat Industry

Silver Fern Farms’ Net Carbon Zero Program: A Pioneer in Sustainable Meat Production

Grace Fang

Grace Fang (she/her) is a recent Wellesley College graduate, where she majored in Political Science with a focus on environmental politics. She is particularly passionate about pesticide use and its health impacts on farmworkers. At Food Tank, Grace is excited to contribute to food justice advocacy by writing about international and domestic pesticide regulations, among many other topics. In her free time, Grace loves to make jewelry and crafts, watch horror movies, and indulge in fiction novels.

Previous Article
FAO Releases Assessment of Soil Carbon in Grasslands
No Newer Articles
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!