FT Header Banner Top- 2023

Animals

Leather Companies Can Play a Critical Role in Stopping Deforestation

Fernando Bellese

Fernando Bellese is Senior Director for Beef and Leather Supply Chains at World Wildlife Fund.

Previous Article
Silver Fern Farms' Net Carbon Zero Program: A Pioneer in Sustainable Meat Production
Next Article
Coalition Formed to Address Injustice and Exploitation for Agri-food Workers
Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg
Join Food Tank
REFRESH-Food-and-Tech-Policy-Platform

Never miss an article:

Sign up and join more than 350,000 Food Tank newsletter subscribers:

Food Tank Membership

You have Successfully Subscribed!