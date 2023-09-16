FT Header Banner Top- 2023

FAO Releases Assessment of Soil Carbon in Grasslands

New UN FAO assessment highlights the need for sustainable livestock management strategies to establish healthy grassland soils.
Charlotte Larson

Charlotte Larson is a Research, Event, Advocacy, and Writing Intern with Food Tank. She is based in Pittsburgh, PA where she is currently completing a BA in Sustainability: Food Systems at Chatham University. Charlotte is the Lifestyle Editor of the Communiqué, Chatham’s student newspaper, for which she continues to be a contributing writer. When she is not writing, Charlotte can usually be found with her hands in the dirt or conversing over a shared meal. Charlotte’s experience has led her to intimately understand farmers, student food struggles, and sustainability objectives.

